Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caddo Fire District 4 receives donation from Chesapeake Energy

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They’re the first on the scene, battling blazes and saving lives. Caddo Parish Fire District Four serves roughly 3,000 households in a 110-square-mile area, staffed with a mixture of paid and volunteer firefighters.

These teams rely on each other to get the job done quickly and safely. The visibility drops in seconds and they need to be able to locate a person to get them out fast, and that’s where these boards come in.

Fast boards can cost between $2,000 to $3,000. Shreveport Fire Department District Four recently received a donation from Chesapeake Energy that has allowed them to purchase the boards, making them some of the first in Northwest Louisiana to be able to use them.

“This board kind of changes that game a good bit, and it gives us a smaller department the ability to really make a difference,” said Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Gamble.

Firefighter John Phelan with District Four says donations like these are invaluable to their team and their work.

“Here in the fire district, we work with a different amount of resources compared with big city last reported vote here. So we really rely on the people that we work with their 61 duty, got some mutual aid from surrounding areas, but for the most part, it’s a small group of guys that it’s there when the bell hits. Donations from private companies are a big deal for us. Our budget is very limited compared to some of the bigger city departments. So when Chesapeake comes along and makes a significant donation like they have it allows us the opportunity to buy equipment that provides better services for our community and makes it safer for the people who we work with.”

While we were at District Four, the team let me shadow their training for the day. Now as you can see, I don’t think they’ll be hiring me anytime soon, But I’m grateful for the eye-opening experience of how much the gear weighs, and how quickly a fire can consume a home and leave people stranded or injured. Yet another reason the fast boards are invaluable for Caddo Parish Fire District Four.

KSLA Salutes>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Damien Chapman's Orlandeaux's restaurant honored
Performance Food Service of Shreveport honors local restaurant owner
KSLA News 12
Watch KSLA News 12 live
"So now we can have trains flowing when they need to flow, bringing materials and goods to...
New Barksdale gate will impact traffic, the economy and base security
Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company plans to build toll bridge across Red River, seeks approval of permits

Latest News

Girl Scouts of Louisiana gear up for cookie season
Girl Scouts of Louisiana gear up for cookie season
Black History Month: Aylwin Holmon
Black History Month: Alwyn Holmon
Fire District Four buys fast boards with donation money
Fire District Four buys fast boards with donation money
Black History Month: Aylwin Holmon
Black History Month: Aylwin Holmon takes pride in serving his community