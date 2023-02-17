Caddo Fire District 4 receives donation from Chesapeake Energy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They’re the first on the scene, battling blazes and saving lives. Caddo Parish Fire District Four serves roughly 3,000 households in a 110-square-mile area, staffed with a mixture of paid and volunteer firefighters.

These teams rely on each other to get the job done quickly and safely. The visibility drops in seconds and they need to be able to locate a person to get them out fast, and that’s where these boards come in.

Fast boards can cost between $2,000 to $3,000. Shreveport Fire Department District Four recently received a donation from Chesapeake Energy that has allowed them to purchase the boards, making them some of the first in Northwest Louisiana to be able to use them.

“This board kind of changes that game a good bit, and it gives us a smaller department the ability to really make a difference,” said Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Gamble.

Firefighter John Phelan with District Four says donations like these are invaluable to their team and their work.

“Here in the fire district, we work with a different amount of resources compared with big city last reported vote here. So we really rely on the people that we work with their 61 duty, got some mutual aid from surrounding areas, but for the most part, it’s a small group of guys that it’s there when the bell hits. Donations from private companies are a big deal for us. Our budget is very limited compared to some of the bigger city departments. So when Chesapeake comes along and makes a significant donation like they have it allows us the opportunity to buy equipment that provides better services for our community and makes it safer for the people who we work with.”

While we were at District Four, the team let me shadow their training for the day. Now as you can see, I don’t think they’ll be hiring me anytime soon, But I’m grateful for the eye-opening experience of how much the gear weighs, and how quickly a fire can consume a home and leave people stranded or injured. Yet another reason the fast boards are invaluable for Caddo Parish Fire District Four.

