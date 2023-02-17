Ask the Doctor
Black History Month: Aylwin Holmon takes pride in serving his community

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Aylwin Holmon is a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He serves on the Social Justice Ministry, and the Education and Scholarship Ministry.

Holman is a graduate of Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, with a degree in accounting. He is currently pursing a doctorate degree at Jackson State University in urban higher education.

He currently works at SUSLA as an associate professor and serves as interim chair in the accounting department. Holman also serves on the Academic Appeals Committee at SUSLA.

He spends a lot of his time volunteering at the Junior Achievement of North Louisiana, the Independence Bowl, and is a board member at Goodwill Industries.

