Arrest warrant issued for officer involved in shooting death of Alonzo Bagley

Shreveport Police Department(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Officer Alexander Tyler on one count of negligent homicide by the 1st Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish.

According to the bail order, Tyler is to be held without bond.

Tyler shot and killed 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley on Friday, Feb 3. at the Villa Norté Apartments. He was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 6, pending the investigation by Louisiana State Police.

A press conference held the same day provided the community with an update on the case. LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said preliminary info shows at 10:51 p.m. Friday night, two officers with SPD responded to the apartment complex in reference to a domestic disturbance. They encountered Bagley inside the apartment. Davis said Bagley got onto the balcony of the apartment from the back door, jumped down onto the ground, and ran away from the officers.

That’s when Tyler began chasing Bagley. Davis said Tyler saw Bagley after coming around a corner and fired one shot, hitting him in the chest. LSP says the officers began to render medical aid. Bagley was taken to Ochsner LSU Shreveport, where he later died. No weapons were found near Bagley or on his person.

Members of Bagely’s family filed a lawsuit against Tyler for violations of Bagley’s fourth amendment rights. The family, as well as members of the community, have also demanded the release of bodycam footage from the night of the incident.

Tyler was hired by SPD in May of 2021.

