Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

VIDEO: 9-year-old crashes after mother instructs him on how to back out of parking spot

A 9-year-old child wrecked a car as his mother instructed him on how to pull out of a parking spot. (Source: New Port Richey Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) – Video showing a Florida woman attempting to give driving lessons to her 9-year-old child is stranger than fiction.

Cell phone video reportedly shows the woman standing outside of a vehicle, giving the driver instructions.

Police said she was giving instructions on how to reverse out of a tight parking spot.

However, the driver the woman was talking to was her 9-year-old son, who ended up backing out of the spot too quickly and crashed into a wall.

Authorities said the child was not injured, but the building was badly damaged.

According to New Port Richey police, the mother was arrested facing child neglect charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company plans to build toll bridge across Red River, seeks approval of permits
Willis-Knighton Health System
2 large hospital systems in La. being sued for allegedly sharing sensitive patient data with Facebook & Instagram
KSLA News 12
Watch KSLA News 12 live
Damien Chapman's Orlandeaux's restaurant honored
Performance Food Service of Shreveport honors local restaurant owner

Latest News

Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
Bossier City wants to cut funding to SporTran by about $400,000
SporTran budget cuts cause concern for blind commuters
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Fox: Dominion defamation suit is assault on First Amendment
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run
Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups