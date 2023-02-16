TTPD looking for man who allegedly assaulted 14-year-old

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) requests the public’s help finding a man who is allegedly involved in assaulting a child.

On Feb. 16, TTPD posted a request on Facebook asking for the public’s help finding Jeremy Arnette James, 36. James is wanted for alleged online solicitation of a minor under 14-years-old, aggravated assault of a child, and possession of child pornography.

TTPD does not want to go into specifics of the case to protect the identity of the victim but states the case is serious.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call us at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.