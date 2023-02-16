Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Texarkana encourages community to help create quilt for city’s 150th year anniversary

For its yearlong 150th anniversary celebration, Texarkana is creating a quilt, and officials are seeking community support for the first project.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - For its yearlong 150th anniversary celebration, Texarkana is creating a quilt, and officials are seeking community support for the first project.

Jamie Simmons is the curator for the Texarkana Museum System. The quilt she showed KSLA is the inspiration for a yearlong project to celebrate Texarkana’s sesquicentennial.

For its yearlong 150th anniversary celebration, Texarkana is creating a quilt, and officials...
For its yearlong 150th anniversary celebration, Texarkana is creating a quilt, and officials are seeking community support for the first project.(KSLA)

“A signature or friendship quilt is traditionally made by a group,” Simmons explained.

Simmons says they are encouraging residents to contribute something for the sesquicentennial quilt.

“They can bring in fabric that has their name embroidered on it or a date. You can use fabric safe pens to write on it,” Simmons said.

For its yearlong 150th anniversary celebration, Texarkana is creating a quilt, and officials...
For its yearlong 150th anniversary celebration, Texarkana is creating a quilt, and officials are seeking community support for the first project.(KSLA)

Simmons says the size of the quilt when completed will depend on the amount of community participation. Those who donate to this project are also asked to bring a specific story about the fabric and time spent in Texarkana.

“It’s not just a physical quilt. It is the patch work of all of our stories that goes in the history of Texarkana, so as we celebrate our 150th anniversary, we want to collect those stories. We want to add to the continuing history of Texarkana,” Simmons said.

RELATED
Texarkana Sesquicentennial celebration
This year marks 150 years since the first city lot was sold in Texarkana.

From quilts to postcards, this Saturday (Feb. 18) is the story of African American George Strong. He’s printed on an iconic postcard that was created in 1913. This will be featured in a special program at the Texarkana Ace of Clubs House and downtown Federal Building.

Man in Arkansas and his Donkey in Texas
Man in Arkansas and his Donkey in Texas(KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company plans to build toll bridge across Red River, seeks approval of permits
More than 30 police units responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Feb....
LSP: Suspect in attempted carjacking was shot when he pointed a gun at police
Police say 14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a McDonald's...
Family mourns 14-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald’s
Kendarius Jones (left) and Zachary Cordell Moore (right)
Natchitoches police arrest 2nd suspect in Sunday evening shooting
Kaivon Washington
Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case

Latest News

"So now we can have trains flowing when they need to flow, bringing materials and goods to...
New Barksdale gate will impact traffic, the economy and base security
The new State Office Building for Northwest Louisiana.
Building in downtown Shreveport to be repurposed, turned into Northwest La. State Office Building
NWLA new state office building in Shreveport
NWLA new state office building in Shreveport
Women-owned trucking company offers classes
Women-owned trucking company offers classes