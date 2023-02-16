Storms tonight followed by a cool down the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A round of showers and storms will push through the ArkLaTex tonight ahead of our latest cold front. Severe weather is possible, but not a certainty. Temperatures will fall through the day tomorrow and stay cool into the weekend before our next warm up kicks in heading into next week.

A broken line of showers and storms will arrive after midnight. Rain will steadily progress eastward across the area tonight. IF vigorous storms can develop they will have the potential to produce strong winds gusts, some large hail and maybe a tornado. Storms may struggle to organize and intensify due to an expected lack of a strong lifting mechanism in the atmosphere so the severe risk remains conditional as a result. Temperatures will hold steady overnight in the 60s to around 70.

Showers and a few storms will be ongoing at sunrise Thursday, primarily across northwest Louisiana. Rain will move out through mid-morning, but a few more showers are possible later in the day. Temperatures will be cooling from morning through the afternoon as brisk northwest winds around 10-15 mph usher in colder air. We’ll drop from the 50s and 60s first thing in the morning into the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunshine is back on Friday, but it will be cool. Temperatures will start near freezing Friday morning and then only recover into the low 50s by afternoon.

The weekend starts off cool with highs in the 50s Saturday, but look for temperatures back near 70 on Sunday. We’ll see a few passing clouds over the weekend, but no rain is expected.

High temperatures will be back near 80 early next week. Some rain chances look to return toward midweek.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.