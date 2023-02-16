SporTran budget cuts cause concern for blind commuters

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Concern for the blind community is growing over possible cuts to the SporTran bus service in Bossier City.

On Feb. 16, the Louisiana Association for the Blind gathered for a meeting with concerns for blind individuals. They are worried about their clients’ reaching appointments with bus services cut citywide during large chunks of the weekday like from 9 a.m. to 2p.m, after 5p.m., and on weekends. The association is worried members of the blind community would be heavily impacted by the change in.

Brian Patchett, CEO of Louisiana Association for the Blind, disagrees with the city’s budget cuts.

“And that starts to impact our peoples’ ability to get to work. It impacts peoples’ ability to get to the doctor. It impacts people who have significant medical needs and their ability to get to medical appointments. In my opinion, this is the wrong thing for the City of Bossier to be cutting,” Patchett said.

The Bossier City Council will make a final decision on the SporTran budget slash at the next city council meeting.

