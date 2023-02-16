Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Reggie’s Bar will stay closed until at least April after hearing with state ATC board delayed

Reggie's Bar
Reggie's Bar(wafb)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s Bar in Tigerland will remain closed for months after a hearing by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control was delayed.

The bar was temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol back in January after a night of underage drinking before the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

RELATED: Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say

According to Reggie’s Bar attorney Kris Perret, “When ATC issued the emergency interim suspension, they set a hearing on the interim suspension and possible revocation. However, it simply wasn’t feasible to go forward with said hearing so quickly.”

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued the emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license on Tuesday, January 23, because of the seriousness of the allegations and its potential threat to public safety.

About a popular Tigerland bar is being temporarily banned from serving or selling alcohol after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

Multiple underage individuals who are at the center of a rape investigation were reportedly served alcohol at the bar that night, according to arrest records.

RELATED: Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

Kris Perret issued this statement to WAFB:

The next hearing is set for April 27.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company plans to build toll bridge across Red River, seeks approval of permits
Willis-Knighton Health System
2 large hospital systems in La. being sued for allegedly sharing sensitive patient data with Facebook & Instagram
KSLA News 12
Watch KSLA News 12 live
Damien Chapman's Orlandeaux's restaurant honored
Performance Food Service of Shreveport honors local restaurant owner

Latest News

Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
FULL VIDEO: Bagley family reacts to release of bodycam footage
FULL VIDEO: Bagley family reacts to release of bodycam footage
Attorney J. Dhu Thompson speaks after Ofc. Tyler's bond hearing
Attorney J. Dhu Thompson speaks after Ofc. Tyler's bond hearing