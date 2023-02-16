Plunging temperatures behind a strong cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A strong cold front is pushing through the ArkLaTex this morning bringing the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms along with it. The main threat with these early morning storms will be wind gusts potentially up to 60 mph. Temperatures are starting off very warm but will quickly fall as the front swings east.

By this afternoon, any storm threat will be well east of our region and temperatures will continue to fall through the 50s and into the 40s by the end of the day. Gusty northwest winds at 15-25 mph will make it feel colder at times.

Even colder air arrives tonight as our sky clears with readings plunging into the upper 20 and low 30s regionwide.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine but it will stay chilly and breezy with highs struggling to reach the low 50s in many areas.

Clouds return for Saturday and it will stay cool with temperatures once again struggling to warm out of the 50s but by Sunday, our wind will switch to the south signaling the start of a major warming trend. Highs Sunday should reach into the low 70s. Overall, it looks like a great weekend to get outside!

Even warmer by next week with highs soaring into the low 80s by Monday and Tuesday along with more humidity. It will definitely feel like an early summer preview across the ArkLaTex.

Our next cold front arrives by the middle of next week bringing another round of widespread showers and storms.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

