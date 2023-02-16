Performance Food Service of Shreveport honors local restaurant owner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Performance Food Service of Shreveport honored the owner of Orlandeaux’s Cross Lake Cafe on Feb. 15 in honor of black history month.

Damien Chapman is the fifth-generation CEO of Orlandeaux’s. The cafe has continued to serve the community after more than 100 years. It’s also one of the oldest black owned restaurants still operating.

“We feel that it’s really important as a corporation and a locally own company in Shreveport that we support the community as a whole. With black history month, it’s really important for us to recognize all the people that have made great contributions over the years and are making contributions now like Damien is,” Greg Sneathern, president of Performance Food service, said.

