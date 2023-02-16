Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company plans to build toll bridge across Red River, seeks approval of permits
Willis-Knighton Health System
2 large hospital systems in La. being sued for allegedly sharing sensitive patient data with Facebook & Instagram
Liljuan Lawrence (with and without facial hair)
TTPD searching for man wanted since July 2022
Carlin Cotton, 53
Man to serve life in prison for murdering brother during altercation
The new State Office Building for Northwest Louisiana.
Progress made in the new Northwest La. State Office Building in downtown Shreveport

Latest News

Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
The nuggets will be available along with the burger at McDonald’s restaurants in Germany...
McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say
FILE - The court weighed in on the issue after Kentucky voters last year rejected a ballot...
Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue
Prices for used cars are falling, but insurance premiums appear to be climbing.
Consumer Watch: Used car prices fall as insurance prices rise