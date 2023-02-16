Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Middle schooler dies after getting hit by school bus

Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a...
Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a "wonderful student" who was creative and smart.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan middle schooler is dead after a school bus hit him in the city of Wayne.

The Detroit Free Press reported the bus hit 12-year-old Jacob Dawson-Escobedo on Tuesday afternoon. He was a student at Franklin Middle School in Wayne.

Police told the newspaper Tuesday evening that other students were on board the bus when the incident occurred but none were hurt.

Authorities believe drugs or alcohol did not play a part in the crash but the incident is still under investigation. The bus driver is not in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Wayne-Westland school district declined to say whether the driver remains employed with the district.

Classes resumed at Franklin Middle on Wednesday with emotional support teams ready to help students cope with the incident.

John Dignan, superintendent of the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district, issued a statement calling Jacob a “wonderful student and friend who was always smiling.” He said the boy was creative and smart and working on a fantasy book.

A GoFundMe to help Jacob’s family with funeral expenses and other bills had raised more than $18,000, as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company plans to build toll bridge across Red River, seeks approval of permits
Police say 14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a McDonald's...
Family mourns 14-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald’s
More than 30 police units responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Feb....
LSP: Suspect in attempted carjacking was shot when he pointed a gun at police
Willis-Knighton Health System
2 large hospital systems in La. being sued for allegedly sharing sensitive patient data with Facebook & Instagram
Kendarius Jones (left) and Zachary Cordell Moore (right)
Natchitoches police arrest 2nd suspect in Sunday evening shooting

Latest News

Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
Durham Transport Academy offering truck-driving classes
Durham Transport Academy offering truck-driving classes
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment
"So now we can have trains flowing when they need to flow, bringing materials and goods to...
New Barksdale gate will impact traffic, the economy and base security