Man arrested after cold case investigation in Texarkana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) arrested a man allegedly involved in a 2009 shooting death.

On Feb. 15, TTPD announced that an arrest has been made in a shooting on the 1600 block of Apple Street, Oct. 7, 2009. Rickey Lee Dorsey Jr. was found lying in the roadway by two passersby. He has been shot several times and later died at the hospital.

Detectives working on several cold cases developed evidence about Charles Madlock and his involvement in the murder. In August 2022, a warrant was issued for his arrest, but because Madlock was already in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) at the time the detectives placed a warrant hold on him.

Upon completing his sentence with ADC last week, Madlock was immediately extradited back to Texas.

In addition to that charge, he also had an outstanding felony warrant for failing to appear on a prior arrest for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.

Madlock’s bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge and $10,000 for the failure to appear.

He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail.

