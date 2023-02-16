Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested after cold case investigation in Texarkana

Charles Madlock.
Charles Madlock.(TTPD)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) arrested a man allegedly involved in a 2009 shooting death.

On Feb. 15, TTPD announced that an arrest has been made in a shooting on the 1600 block of Apple Street, Oct. 7, 2009. Rickey Lee Dorsey Jr. was found lying in the roadway by two passersby. He has been shot several times and later died at the hospital.

Detectives working on several cold cases developed evidence about Charles Madlock and his involvement in the murder. In August 2022, a warrant was issued for his arrest, but because Madlock was already in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) at the time the detectives placed a warrant hold on him.

Upon completing his sentence with ADC last week, Madlock was immediately extradited back to Texas.

In addition to that charge, he also had an outstanding felony warrant for failing to appear on a prior arrest for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.

Madlock’s bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge and $10,000 for the failure to appear.

He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company plans to build toll bridge across Red River, seeks approval of permits
Willis-Knighton Health System
2 large hospital systems in La. being sued for allegedly sharing sensitive patient data with Facebook & Instagram
Liljuan Lawrence (with and without facial hair)
TTPD searching for man wanted since July 2022
Carlin Cotton, 53
Man to serve life in prison for murdering brother during altercation
The new State Office Building for Northwest Louisiana.
Progress made in the new Northwest La. State Office Building in downtown Shreveport

Latest News

Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
Black History Month: Dr. Gretchen Petterway
Black History Month: Dr. Gretchen Petterway helps children, teens, women
Texarkana seeks help with anniversary quilt
Texarkana seeks help with anniversary quilt
Latronia Durham, owner and CEO of Durham Transport, Durham Transport Express and Durham...
Durham Transport Academy offering truck-driving classes