Go Red for Women events raise awareness for heart health

Go Red for Heart Health
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - February is Heart Health Month!

Every year, a select group of individuals across the United States are nominated to be part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women event.

This year, Shreveport woman Ashley Phipps was nominated to be a Woman of Impact. She will be hosting multiple events to bring awareness to heart health and promote fitness.

Phipps had open-heart surgery in 2015 when she was 27-years-old. She says when she first started feeling off, she thought she had the flu. When she finally went to the hospital, she was in the midst of a mild stroke and had an infection on one of her heart valves.

A CPR training course will be taught by a certified instructor. The course is open to adults and children for a $40 fee. There will also be workout classes throughout the month, like dancing and aerobics for seniors. These classes will cost $10. All events will be held at the Sweat with Jess Fitness Studio at 7633 Pines Road.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • Get REDy Dance Cardio
    • Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Senior chair aerobics
    • Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
  • CPR training
