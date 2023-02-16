Ask the Doctor
Elderly woman killed in head-on collision

By Amia Lewis
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the evening of Feb. 15, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was alerted to a fatal car crash on 5800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified Dorothy Williams, 68, of the 3100 block of Cedar Creek Drive, as the victim that was killed in the crash. The collision remains under investigation by SPD.

An autopsy was ordered.

