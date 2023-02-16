Ask the Doctor
Durham Transport Academy offering truck-driving classes

Durham Transport Express is only family-, women-owned trucking company in Shreveport
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman-owned trucking company in Shreveport is offering classes to people interested in becoming truck drivers.

Durham Transport Express is the only family-, women-owned trucking company in Shreveport.

The company opened in the city’s Cedar Grove neighborhood two years ago.

They tell us they plan to continue inspiring other women to do jobs in male-dominated fields, by hosting classes for people interested in becoming truck drivers.

“Hurdles, in this male-dominated field, you know, everyone’s aware of,” said Latronia Durham, CEO and owner of Durham Transport Express. “I decided that I wanted to do something on my own. I wanted to be diffrent and show everbody I could, that women could, that we could be diffrent.

Durham Transport Academy is an accelerated truck driving certification program that is open to anyone with a high school degree and clean driving record.

