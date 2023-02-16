Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company plans to build toll bridge across Red River, seeks approval of permits
Willis-Knighton Health System
2 large hospital systems in La. being sued for allegedly sharing sensitive patient data with Facebook & Instagram
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Liljuan Lawrence (with and without facial hair)
TTPD searching for man wanted since July 2022
The new State Office Building for Northwest Louisiana.
Progress made in the new Northwest La. State Office Building in downtown Shreveport

Latest News

Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
Necromanor Hunted House hosting Murder Gras Madness
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
LIVE: Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Jeremy James.
TTPD looking for man who allegedly assaulted 14-year-old