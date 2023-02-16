Cooler, but quiet weather as we head into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures may have come down for now, but the rain chances are also taking a break for a few days. We won’t see our next weather maker until around the middle of next week. Warmer weather will also be back by the end of the weekend.

Other than a shower early this evening in portions of NW Louisiana, look for clearing skies overnight. Temperatures will continue to fall off through the 40s this evening and near to just below freezing in most areas by morning. Some scattered frost is possible later tonight as well.

Friday looks cool, but otherwise pleasant. We’ll enjoy a mostly sunny day. Plan on wearing a jacket or sweater through the day with afternoon temperatures only expected to reach the low 50s, about 10 degrees below average for mid-February.

Some passing clouds are expected over the weekend, but we’ll mix in some sunshine at times too. No rain is expected for your Saturday or Sunday plans. Temperatures Saturday will remain cool starting near freezing in the morning and only reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. We’ll warm up more on Sunday with afternoon highs close to 70 expected.

The warming trend continues into next week. We’ll hit the upper 70s Monday and could see low 80s on Tuesday. Morning lows will climb back into the 50s and 60s. Rain is expected to hold off until Wednesday when our next weather maker swings through the area. Showers and storms will increase through the day, but right now neither excessively heavy rain nor severe weather is expected. A cold front will follow the rain and drop temperatures again by the end of next week.

Have a good night!

