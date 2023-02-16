Ask the Doctor
Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy while on tour

Carrie Underwood explained she had been looking for the right dog for her family for a while,...
Carrie Underwood explained she had been looking for the right dog for her family for a while, and Charlie “seemed just too good to be true!”((Left) @carrieunderwood/Instagram, (Right) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Country music superstar Carrie Underwood adopted a shelter puppy while on tour.

In an Instagram post, Underwood said Pawsitive Impact North Carolina Dog Rescue brought some puppies to the concert venue in Charlotte to “make us all smile.”

Underwood named the puppy Charlotte “Charlie” Nilla Fisher, taking the last name of her husband Mike Fischer, who is a retired NHL player.

Underwood explained she had been looking for the right dog for her family for a while, and “she seemed just too good to be true!”

“She is happy at home playing with her boys… and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister… Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do, and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!” Underwood captioned her Instagram post alongside several photos of the puppy.

