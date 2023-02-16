Black History Month: Dr. Gretchen Petterway helps children, teens, women

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black History Month, KSLA honors a doctor who has dedicated her life to helping children, teens, and women.

Dr. Gretchen Petterway’s desire to become a doctor was sparked in her early childhood when she was caring for her elderly aunt.

She was born and raised in Mansfield, Louisiana, attending Mansfield High School and then Grambling State University for college. Afterward, Petterway attended medical school at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport (LSUHSU-S).

While growing up there was no pediatrician in her hometown, so she has no prior experience with pediatrics until her 3rd-year clinical rotations. She immediately fell in love and knew she wanted to become a pediatrician.

After graduating in 2006, she stayed at LSUHSU-S to complete her pediatric residency training in 2009.

Now, Dr. Petterway has been practicing for over 16 years in north Louisiana and has recently joined Mid City Pediatrics in April 2021. Affectionately referred to as Dr. G, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Gretchen by her patients, she engages her patients as a physician and a mom.

Dr. Petterway is married with two sons, her family are members of Word of God Ministries in Shreveport, La. She enjoys spending time with her family, motivational speaking, writing, and sharing her struggles with low-self esteem and her adverse childhood experiences.

She believes God has given her a unique ministry for women, children, and teens, and loves to motivate their inner champions.

Petterway is also an author. She published a children’s book series, starting with “I am Cool”, released in March 2019, the book reminds children they are fantastic just the way they are.

In 2021, she launched an online platform to encourage women to realign their lives in a way that glorifies God, prioritizes their health, well-being, and love of their families all while navigating the crazy world of work-life balance.

As of 2023, Dr. Petterway has also developed and launched PillowTalk for Girls: Puberty, Power, and Purpose. The program began as an interactive eight-week online program that strategically walks girls through puberty education while giving them power and tools to succeed, and introducing them to purpose. Later, the PillowTalk for Girls School Edition was launched at Youree Drive Elementary School, Shreveport, Louisiana, and soon will be offered globally in an on-demand format.

She can be found on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, and TikTok under the name AllThingsDr.G.

