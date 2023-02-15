TTPD searching for man wanted since July 2022

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is on the lookout for 30-year-old Liljuan Lawrence, who has felony warrants for aggravated robbery and obstruction/retaliation.

Officials say Lawrence is one of two suspects who were shot during an attempted armed robbery of a man in July 2022. The victim was also shot during the gunfight that took place in an apartment. Lawrence suffered from serious injuries, but was released at a later date.

Police say they weren’t told about his impending release and didn’t get the chance to serve the warrant then. They have been looking for him ever since.

Lawrence allegedly reached out to a witness of the robbery and threatened them, saying he would have someone hurt their family if they didn’t change their statement about what happened.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call TTPD at (903) 798-3116 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

MORE CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.