Street repairs spark heated debate between engineer, some City Council members

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Street repairs in Shreveport were a big discussion at the Shreveport City Council meeting Monday.

The city’s engineer said due to inflation, more funds are needed to complete street repair projects.

Some council members questioned the timing of the request.

“The frustration comes because we expressed to our constituents what streets are going to get repaired,” District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said. “Everyone knows that streets are a major issue in the city of Shreveport. So it appears to them as though we’re not telling the truth. From the administration, if you communicate with us, let us know what the situation is. This is something we could possibly correct and even pull in our state delegation to assist us on this matter,”

District G Councilwoman Ursula Bowman also voiced her concerns, even accusing someone of lying. “We need transparency. We need y’all to tell us the truth. Concrete is not going down, we know the price is up. But if you let us know what’s going on, we can let the people know that’s calling us. Then a lot of people wonder why do you need some help. It’s because you keep on telling lie after lie after lie. It’s a mess.”

Patrick Furlong said he was not lying and followed with an example of the increased costs of projects.

“It’s a moving target. For example, Knight Street is one we’ve been working on a very long time,” he said. “I got an estimate on that about six months ago; and that estimate told us we need about $3 million more. We met with engineers about a month ago, and now it’s up another million.”

Taylor said there was money allocated for the projects through the Street Special Revenue Fund along with other funds.

Furlong said because of inflation, those funds are not enough to cover the projects anymore.

“Some of the projects that we had fully funded previously and are moving forward, the funding is no longer sufficient due to the recent inflation that everybody has experienced. The construction industry has been hit pretty hard,” he said.

“The city has several ongoing roadway projects that are all in various stages. Some are in the conceptual stage and some are in the environmental stage,” Furlong said. “Others are in design and others are in bidding and construction. They all have different levels of funding. Some of them are fully funded, some of them aren’t funded at all.”

Taylor said she’s not backing down on street repairs in District A. She said the issue for the council is not additional funding, but the timing of the request.

“We understand inflation,” she said. “But if you’re having inflation and you know we’re running into a problem with street repairs, then that’s when you tell the council. The council is the one who is responsible for the budget. We make amendments all the time. This wouldn’t have been a difference because this is a priority.”

Furlong said he’s re-evaluating all the projects and doing cost estimates with the most up-to-date numbers. He said he hopes everyone can come to an agreement.

“The goal is that we all work together to find a solution to determine what the most critical needs are and get those accomplished as soon as possible and find a solution for all the other projects that might not be able to proceed immediately,” Furlong said.

Taylor said street repair projects can be a lengthy process ranging anywhere from 2-4 years and sometimes even longer to complete. She doesn’t want to wait any longer for repairs to happen.

“What I want my constituents to know is that if they need to, they can call the administration and let them know the urgency of getting this done and look for whatever resources that we need to look for to get this done. I’m not compromising on my streets.”

