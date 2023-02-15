Spring-like warmth bringing the chance for some severe storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Very spring-like in the ArkLaTex today with relatively humid air and warmth that may be surprising, considering the amount of cloud cover we will see throughout much of the day. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper-70s across the region.

We are tracking the possibility of some severe storms as we head into the later afternoon and evening hours. A warm front will move through the region and the southerly flow that is bringing the warm temperatures may allow for some storm development. With regards to timing, we are expecting the potential for some stronger storms as we head into the late night and overnight hours with the latest High-Red FutureTrack showing storms moving into McCurtain County around 10 PM. Isolated to scattered storms are expected overnight from 2 to 6 AM, but keep in mind we will likely be at our coolest as daybreak approaches tomorrow morning. We will continue to bring you the First Alert to updates throughout the day and be sure to download the KSLA First Alert Weather App and turn on notifications.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, much cooler temperatures are expected to finish off this week with temps falling throughout Thursday down into the low-50s. Dry and cooler weather going into the weekend with warming temperatures Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.