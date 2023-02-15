Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Sheriff ‘appalled’ after 2 stolen dogs found dead on side of road

Authorities in Virginia said the bodies of two missing black labs were found on the side of the...
Authorities in Virginia said the bodies of two missing black labs were found on the side of the road.(Franklin County Humane Society)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say they are appalled after two missing dogs were found dead.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies of two missing black labs were found on the side of the road Tuesday.

Officials with the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center said the dogs were reported as missing on Feb. 7.

According to the animals’ owner, the dogs, named Colby and Caleb, broke away from him to chase a squirrel at an area park. But then two men lured the dogs into a car and took off with them while he was calling for their return.

A $2,500 reward was offered for the return of the dogs, according to the adoption center.

On Tuesday, deputies and animal control reported they were called regarding a resident finding the bodies of two dogs on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs were identified as the missing black labs. Colby and Caleb have since been taken to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech to determine their cause of death.

“We are appalled at this senseless tragedy and extend our condolences to the owners of these dogs,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact authorities at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
(Source: WALB)
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company planning to build toll bridge across Red River seeking approval for permits
Brandon Salley, 22
Bossier man given more than $2.5M bond on child sex crimes

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3
Police said a man walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Police: Man stole cash from Girl Scout cookie stand
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album
Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album