Opelousas man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A cyber tip leads to an investigation and then the arrest of a man for allegedly possessing several files containing child pornography.

BSO began its initial investigation due to a cyber tip and discovered Emery Jude Gaspard, 23, of Opelousas was in possession of three video files containing child porn. BSO continued to investigate, they located 18 more files that contained child pornography belonging to Gaspard.

A warrant was obtained and Gaspard turned himself in at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on Jan. 27.

Gaspard’s bond is set at $450,000.

The investigation is currently still ongoing.

BSO encourages anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

