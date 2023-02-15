New member of Arkansas Highway Commission sworn in

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana businessman David Haak was sworn in Tuesday, Feb. 14 as a member of the Arkansas Highway Commission.

Texarkana businessman sworn in as Arkansas Highway Commission member

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders made the appointment.

Haak is a former state legislator and member of the Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors. This is the Texarkana native’s third statewide appointment.

“I’d like to see I-49 built, I’d like to see Highway 82 rebuilt all the way across the state, making it a good transportation across the south of the state,” Haak said. “But the main thing is take the dollars we have and stretch them as far as we can.”

There are five members with the Arkansas Highway Commission, each serving a 10-year term.

