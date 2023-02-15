Narcotics team finds 400+ fentanyl pills; suspect booked with 18 charges

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 14, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced the arrest of a man Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating.

After two weeks of investigation for selling fentanyl pills, Jarvarius Jamal Holden, 26, of Zwolle, was arrested. The Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) obtained a search warrant for two different residences on Jenny Loop. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies, detectives, Special Operations Group (SOG), and TNT agents executed the search warrants simultaneously at both houses.

TNT agents located 434 fake oxycodone pills which tested positive for fentanyl, over one pound of marijuana, 4 g of hallucinogenic mushrooms, two bottles of promethazine syrup, various drug paraphernalia, and $6,682 in cash.

Holden was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II (fentanyl)

Possession of legend drug (promethazine)

Possession of hallucinogenic plant

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated second degree battery

Cruelty to juveniles

Warrant for FTA for pre-trial conference for possession of a schedule I

Speeding

No insurance

Warrant for 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I

Possession of schedule IV

Possession of firearm while in possession of CDS

Resisting an officer

Warrant for FTA for pre-trial conference for possession of a schedule II

Desoto Parish Warrant for FTA for status conference for possession with intent to distribute schedule I

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II

Possession of schedule II (2-28 g)

No bond has been set at this time.

Sheriff Mitchell says there have been several overdoses, including two deaths, as a result of fentanyl in recent months in Sabine Parish.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug even in very small amounts, and it is often disguised as other popular pain pills,” Mitchell said.

TNT agents are aggressively investigating illegal drug activity involving fentanyl, and they are acting quickly to get this dangerous drug off the streets in Sabine Parish.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.