Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a carjacking that turned into a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, offices were called to a downtown-area gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.

KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.

The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.

Police did not immediately identify those involved or update the suspect’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company planning to build toll bridge across Red River seeking approval for permits
Police say 14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a McDonald's...
Family mourns 14-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald’s
More than 30 police units responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Feb....
LSP: Suspect in attempted carjacking was shot when he pointed a gun at police
Kendarius Jones (left) and Zachary Cordell Moore (right)
Natchitoches police arrest 2nd suspect in Sunday evening shooting
Kaivon Washington
Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case

Latest News

A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Haley calls for generational change in launching 2024 bid
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Hollywood sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee Werfel faces questioning on “thankless’ job
Attorney Ron Haley
Bagley family attorney comments on lawsuit filed against officer who pulled trigger in deadly shooting