Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man to serve life in prison for murdering brother during altercation

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and his brother got into an altercation that ended with him shooting his brother several times in the back.

On Feb. 14, Shreveport man, Carlin Cotton, 53, was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without the benefit of probation or suspension of sentence, for the murder of his brother Cedric Comoyne Fuller, 45, on Aug. 18.

On the day of the incident, Cotton went to the Baxter Street home of Fuller’s mother and got into an altercation with Fuller. Witnesses reported hearing two bursts of gunfire and exiting the house they found Mr. Fuller bleeding face-down in a puddle.

Pathology reports showed that Fuller had been shot five times from behind, with two of the shots fatal. Fuller was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Cotton later called 911 and admitted to shooting Fuller. Cotton then fled but two months later was captured in Bossier.

At trial, Cotton claimed he acted in self-defense, but that argument was rejected by the jury, who unanimously found him guilty as charged on Jan. 25.

Crime news>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company planning to build toll bridge across Red River seeking approval for permits
Police say 14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a McDonald's...
Family mourns 14-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald’s
More than 30 police units responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Feb....
LSP: Suspect in attempted carjacking was shot when he pointed a gun at police
Kaivon Washington
Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case
Kendarius Jones (left) and Zachary Cordell Moore (right)
1 wanted, 1 arrested in Sunday evening shooting in Natchitoches

Latest News

Black History Month: Marco French
Black History Month: Marco French turned school from failing into top performing
Man sentenced to life for killing brother
Man sentenced for killing brother
Grambling State receives $100,000 gift from Earl "E-40" Stevens
E-40 gives $100,000 toward creation of namesake recording studio at Grambling State
Street repairs spark heated debate between engineer, some City Council members
Street repairs spark heated debate between engineer, some City Council members