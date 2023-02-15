Man to serve life in prison for murdering brother during altercation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and his brother got into an altercation that ended with him shooting his brother several times in the back.

On Feb. 14, Shreveport man, Carlin Cotton, 53, was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without the benefit of probation or suspension of sentence, for the murder of his brother Cedric Comoyne Fuller, 45, on Aug. 18.

On the day of the incident, Cotton went to the Baxter Street home of Fuller’s mother and got into an altercation with Fuller. Witnesses reported hearing two bursts of gunfire and exiting the house they found Mr. Fuller bleeding face-down in a puddle.

Pathology reports showed that Fuller had been shot five times from behind, with two of the shots fatal. Fuller was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Cotton later called 911 and admitted to shooting Fuller. Cotton then fled but two months later was captured in Bossier.

At trial, Cotton claimed he acted in self-defense, but that argument was rejected by the jury, who unanimously found him guilty as charged on Jan. 25.

