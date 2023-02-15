Ask the Doctor
LSP: Suspect in attempted carjacking was shot when he pointed a gun at police

He’s charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder
By Rachael Thomas and Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The teenager who was shot five days ago by a Shreveport police officer had a gun and pointed it at the officers who were chasing him, according to Louisiana State Police.

The agency provided the update Tuesday, Feb. 14 on its investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday, Feb. 9 in the 400 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport in less than a week.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Shreveport police reported that the suspect in an attempted carjacking — 18-year-old Zechariah Stutts — had been taken into custody and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

More than 30 police units responded to the scene of the shooting Thursday evening (Feb. 9) around 4 p.m. near the 400 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport police officials say it all started when they were called about an attempted carjacking at the Family Dollar at Linwood Avenue at Flournoy Lucas Road.

Police said based on witness interviews and surveillance footage, they were able to determine that Stutts was in the Family Dollar parking lot and armed with a firearm. He then reportedly approached the victim as he came out of the store and demanded his car keys. The victim tried to run away, and Stutts fired several shots at him, police said. The victim was hit in the hip.

When officers got on the scene, they found someone suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip. Officers were able to identify the suspect and began to chase him, police officials said.

According to Louisiana State Police, Stutts was shot at some point in the chase when he pointed a gun at the pursuing officers. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said. This all happened about a half mile from the original scene of the attempted carjacking at Family Dollar.

LSP took over the investigation. But Shreveport Police Department will handle all appropriate charges.

No other information is available. Any further information to be released by LSP will be done “at the appropriate time” and in coordination with the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office, state police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LSP at 318-741-2728.

In addition, you can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by clicking here or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline toll-free at (800) 434-8007.

Earlier this month, a Shreveport police officer fatally shot a man named Alonzo Bagley at Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street.

This is a developing story.

