Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Krewe of Highland hosts A Surreal Symposium, Grand Bal XXVIII

Grand Bal XXVIII A Surreal Symposium
Grand Bal XXVIII A Surreal Symposium(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Highland is having a surreal grand bal of gods and goddesses at The Remington Garage in downtown Shreveport.

On Feb. 17 at 6 p.m., A Surreal Symposium: Krewe of Highland Grand Bal XXVII is being held at The Remington Garage, 211 Market Street, and you are invited. The night will be full of revelry at the greek gods’ and goddess’ surreal symposium ahead of their big parade that is happening on Feb. 19.

Tables are not being assigned, as the Krewe of Highland is encouraging a night of dancing, mingling, and a more inclusive event for all attendees.

Attire requirements will be either masks and floor-length formal or are encouraged to come in costume attire as your favorite god or goddess, or you can make up your own! This gives attendees the chance to be creative, grab your old gowns and suits, grab some glue, and repurpose them!

Heavy Hors D’oeuvers and a cash bar will be available during the event.

Tableau is at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $65. To purchase yours, visit https://bit.ly/3YT5QVE.

You can follow the Facebook event here, https://fb.me/e/2du1SN7Xm.

Mardi Gras >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company planning to build toll bridge across Red River seeking approval for permits
Police say 14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a McDonald's...
Family mourns 14-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald’s
More than 30 police units responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Feb....
LSP: Suspect in attempted carjacking was shot when he pointed a gun at police
Kaivon Washington
Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case
Kendarius Jones (left) and Zachary Cordell Moore (right)
1 wanted, 1 arrested in Sunday evening shooting in Natchitoches

Latest News

Krewe of Centaur parade
Krewe of Centaur parade rolls through Shreveport
Krewe of Centaur parade
Krewe of Centaur parade
Krewe of Centaur rolls through Shreveport
Krewe of Centaur rolls through Shreveport
Krewe of centaur parade makes its way through Shreveport
Krewe of Centaur parade makes its way through Shreveport