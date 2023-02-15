Krewe of Highland hosts A Surreal Symposium, Grand Bal XXVIII

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Highland is having a surreal grand bal of gods and goddesses at The Remington Garage in downtown Shreveport.

On Feb. 17 at 6 p.m., A Surreal Symposium: Krewe of Highland Grand Bal XXVII is being held at The Remington Garage, 211 Market Street, and you are invited. The night will be full of revelry at the greek gods’ and goddess’ surreal symposium ahead of their big parade that is happening on Feb. 19.

Tables are not being assigned, as the Krewe of Highland is encouraging a night of dancing, mingling, and a more inclusive event for all attendees.

Attire requirements will be either masks and floor-length formal or are encouraged to come in costume attire as your favorite god or goddess, or you can make up your own! This gives attendees the chance to be creative, grab your old gowns and suits, grab some glue, and repurpose them!

Heavy Hors D’oeuvers and a cash bar will be available during the event.

Tableau is at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $65. To purchase yours, visit https://bit.ly/3YT5QVE.

You can follow the Facebook event here, https://fb.me/e/2du1SN7Xm.

