Feeling like spring today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stationary front is draped across the ArkLaTex this morning with a big temperature gradient from northwest to southwest. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas are waking up to temperatures in the 40s with most of our Louisiana parishes are already in the 60s. We are also seeing some patchy areas of dense fog so allow some extra time as you head into work.

Later today, a south wind ahead of the next cold front will bring warm and humid air north from the Gulf of Mexico. Despite lots of clouds, temperatures will easily climb into the mid and upper 70s. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out but most of the region will stay dry.

Heading into tonight, the cold front will sweep southeast through the ArkLaTex bringing the potential of some severe storms, especially after midnight. The main threat with any overnight storms will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

For Thursday, it will be a cloudy and much cooler day with a gusty northwest wind. Highs will range from the 50s northwest to the 60s southeast.

Friday and Saturday will stay on the chilly side with daytime highs only in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows falling below freezing to kick off the weekend.

A major warming trend will then get underway starting Sunday as our flow shifts to the south. Highs by Sunday will return to the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Even warmer early next week with the potential of some low 80s by Monday and Tuesday. Break out the shorts and t-shirts!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

