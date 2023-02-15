E-40 gives $100,000 toward creation of namesake recording studio at Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — “I just wanted to make a contribution to, you know, my school, Grambling State University. So I talked to the doc and she was like, let’s see what we can do. So this is what I came up with.”

Grambling State receives $100,000 gift from Earl "E-40" Stevens

Walking in with the Grambling State “G” on his back, platinum record-selling artist and Grambling State alumnus rapper E-40 donated $100,000 to the university’s music department.

The funds will be used to provide more equipment to the department and a new recording studio named after the rapper.

“Wow, yes, (claps), this right here, come on man, y’all can get in here and make some songs man. Put those songs up on Apple Music and streaming platforms and go crazy.”

The E-40 recording studio will feature modern equipment for students interested in creating music.

“For students who are into music, this is the perfect resource for them.”

Grambling State senior Deandre Bryant said the new recording studio inspires him because he also is a rapper. “If you have a dream and it’s music, this studio is the perfect place for students who are finding out themselves, and open up creatively.”

The student rapper said the studio will help aspiring artists on campus who might not have the funds to pay for professional studio time.

“Studio time isn’t cheap and we’re all college students just trying to make a way. So to see one of our own alums come here, donate a six-figure check ... It’s outstanding.”

Grambling State professor Charleston Talbert, who manages the campus radio station, said the new studio will give students hands-on experience.

“That studio supports what we’re trying to do here at Grambling State University because it’s not enough to learn theory of music or theory of audio production, you have to physically touch buttons and faders and adjust microphones.”

The E-40 recording studio is just one of the new projects the donated funds will be allocated toward. It will be open to GSU students in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.