Black History Month: Marco French turned school from failing into top performing

By Brittney Hazelton and Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is honoring the principal who saved Queensborough Elementary and has earned multiple awards.

On Feb. 15, we honor an extraordinary principal who changed the fate of Queensborough Elementary, a failing school since 1999. Queensborough Elementary was facing a possible state takeover. Luckily for the school, Marco French took over in 2017, under his leadership the school experienced tremendous growth and was removed from Louisiana’s academically failing list.

The school succeeded so much that it received recognition as Louisiana’s Outstanding School, ranking #1 of the Top 10 High Performing Schools for 3rd Grade Literacy and the highest in Progress and Growth.

French is part of Louisiana Principal National Institute for School Leaders (NISL) Fellow, a National Disney Award Winning Educator, past Principle of the Year for the state of Louisiana, and a National Milken Educator Awardee, the highest achievement any educator can receive.

French’s academic career began when he started as a substitute teacher at Atkins Elementary before he became certified.

