Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line

A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a crash in the parking lot of a preschool in South Carolina, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the little girl was getting out of a car in the drop-off line at Covenant Christian Academy just after 8 a.m. when she was hit by the same car.

She was taken to the hospital where she died of a traumatic brain injury secondary to blunt force trauma, Senior Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson explained.

“Covenant Baptist and Covenant Christian Academy are a strong faith-based community,” the church said in a statement. “As Christians, we are not exempt from trials or tragedies, but when these things occur, we stick together and support one another. We cherish prayers during this difficult time and for all those who are affected.”

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company planning to build toll bridge across Red River seeking approval for permits
Police say 14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a McDonald's...
Family mourns 14-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald’s
More than 30 police units responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Feb....
LSP: Suspect in attempted carjacking was shot when he pointed a gun at police
Kaivon Washington
Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case
Kendarius Jones (left) and Zachary Cordell Moore (right)
1 wanted, 1 arrested in Sunday evening shooting in Natchitoches

Latest News

David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry”...
Sheriff: Man charged with killing West Virginia boy in 1985
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
An aerial view of an apartment building hit by a Russian rocket in Kramatorsk, Ukraine,...
Russia claims minor Ukraine progress; Kyiv readies offensive