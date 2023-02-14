Walter O. Bigby Carriageway expected to be completed by spring 2024

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — We’re Getting Answers for you about a major road construction project that’s supposed to help improve traffic flow into northern Bossier City.

Ground was broken in 2019 for the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway.

It will be a shortcut of sorts between the Louisiana Boardwalk area on the riverfront and Benton Road a couple of miles south of Interstate 220.

The goal of the $40 million project is to improve north-south traffic flow.

It involves building an overpass over train tracks near Shed Road. As it stands, train traffic often brings traffic to a halt in that part of the city.

“If you travel in Bossier City, live in Bossier City, you know across most of our main throughfares are railroad tracks. And so that can really impede traffic at certain times of the day,” city spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. “And so this project kind of helps eliminate that too with the construction of this railroad overpass that’s a part of it.”

The project extends from US 80, which is Texas Street, and roughly follows the path of what was Old Benton Road with an overpass near Citizens Bank Drive.

City officials say this is a huge investment in infrastructure and getting people to where they need to be.

“We’re continuing to move traffic, continuing to improve traffic flow north and south,” Buchanan said. “And so a part of this particular project does include roundabouts, which one is already constructed. There are a couple more included in the project that are under construction now.”

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.