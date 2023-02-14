Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Valentine’s Day sales about the same as last year despite inflation, retailers say

Consumers expected to spend $25.9 billion, up from $23.9 billion
By Tamer Knight and Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — Consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion this Valentine’s Day, up from $23.9 billion in 2022, according to a study by the National Retail Federation.

That’s an average of $192.80 per person and one of the highest spending years on record. The only holidays that top Valentine’s Day spending are Christmas and Mother’s Day.

MONEY-SAVING TIPS

Americans looking to stretch their Valentine’s Day budget might consider:

  • Crafting their own homemade gift
  • Planning a picnic instead of going to a restaurant
  • Writing a letter instead of buying a greeting card

For comparison, below is a look at how things shaped up for Valentine’s Day 2022:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot to death on North Hearn Avenue
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
Victim killed on West College Street named
(Source: WALB)
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Deadly two-car crash
Unrestrained 62-year-old Lincoln Parish man loses his life in crash on I-20 in Bossier Parish
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday

Latest News

Robinson Film Center turns 15
Robinson Film Center turns 15
Valentine's Day not immune to the pressures of inflation
Valentine's Day not immune to the pressures of inflation
Police are warning parents about THC-laced gummies packaged to look like candy.
Police warn parents about THC gummies packaged like candy after arrest in Texarkana
Fairfield Elementary Magnet will use the $5,000 from the Radiance Technologies Independence...
Radiance Technologies presents checks to 2 area schools for teacher retention, recruitment & recognition