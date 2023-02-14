Valentine’s Day sales about the same as last year despite inflation, retailers say

(KSLA) — Consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion this Valentine’s Day, up from $23.9 billion in 2022, according to a study by the National Retail Federation.

That’s an average of $192.80 per person and one of the highest spending years on record. The only holidays that top Valentine’s Day spending are Christmas and Mother’s Day.

MONEY-SAVING TIPS

Americans looking to stretch their Valentine’s Day budget might consider:

Crafting their own homemade gift

Planning a picnic instead of going to a restaurant

Writing a letter instead of buying a greeting card

For comparison, below is a look at how things shaped up for Valentine’s Day 2022:

