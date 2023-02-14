Valentine’s Day sales about the same as last year despite inflation, retailers say
Consumers expected to spend $25.9 billion, up from $23.9 billion
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion this Valentine’s Day, up from $23.9 billion in 2022, according to a study by the National Retail Federation.
That’s an average of $192.80 per person and one of the highest spending years on record. The only holidays that top Valentine’s Day spending are Christmas and Mother’s Day.
MONEY-SAVING TIPS
Americans looking to stretch their Valentine’s Day budget might consider:
- Crafting their own homemade gift
- Planning a picnic instead of going to a restaurant
- Writing a letter instead of buying a greeting card
For comparison, below is a look at how things shaped up for Valentine’s Day 2022:
