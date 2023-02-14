Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has now been charged in a separate rape case, according to arrest documents.

Page 1 (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Page 2 (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Page 3 (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The affidavit states Kaivon Washington, 18, is charged with first-degree rape in connection with a sexual assault on Oct. 1, 2022.

The document indicates the victim came forward and contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department about it on Jan. 25, 2023.

The victim told police that a separate suspect allegedly had sex with her, despite the fact that the victim repeatedly told him to stop, according to arrest documents. They added the victim also told investigators that Washington was nearby, walked over, and “joined the act.”

The below statement was released by Washington’s attorney:

“Our offices were just made aware of additional allegations against Mr. Washington. We are in the process of investigating this matter. However, there are several concerns with the most recent charge. First, like the matter in Livingston, the “follow-up” investigation took place on or about 1/25/23. Secondly, the date of incident on Mr. Washington’s warrant is different from his co-defendant. Third, in the warrant for his co-defendant it does not mention anything regarding intoxication. It states the victim was having consensual sex with his co-defendant in the presence of Mr. Washington. Finally, the victim never accused Mr. Washington of having sexual intercourse with her, thus we are curious as to why he was charged with rape.”

Detectives said Washington is also facing a first-degree rape charge in Livingston Parish for a separate incident that allegedly took place in Walker in 2020.

