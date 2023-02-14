Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Student dies after accidental shooting in school parking lot, Texas police say

Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers...
Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers and not questions until all the facts have been gathered.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A student in Texas died Monday after a firearm was accidentally discharged in the high school’s parking lot.

A spokesperson for the Dalhart Independent School District said a child not enrolled at the district went to Dalhart High School to pick up three students for lunch.

That’s when a gun inside the car went off.

Officers with the Dalhart Police Department said the accidental shooting was an isolated incident and there was no other threat to the school.

“Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is paramount to the District,” Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response and assistance from law enforcement.”

No other information about the shooting was disclosed.

Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers and not questions until all the facts have been gathered.

“We want to stress the need for prayers at this trying time. Hug your loved ones!” the police department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
(Source: WALB)
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Brandon Salley, 22
Bossier man given more than $2.5M bond on child sex crimes
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
Victim killed on West College Street named

Latest News

Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album
Pastor Mike Jr. releases new gospel album
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center salutes veterans
2 men wanted in separate instances of domestic violence
2 men wanted in separate instances of domestic violence
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Michigan State University shooting leaves 3 dead
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools