Shreveport teen sentenced to 17 years for armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nineteen-year-old Fabian Johnson II pleaded guilty as charged to armed robbery and weapons charges on Feb. 13.

Each charge has an enhancement for use of a firearm in the commission of the crime, and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Johnson is to spend the next 17 years in prison. The guilty pleas occurred just before potential jurors were to be questioned for his trial.

Johnson was sentenced to 12 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on both the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery convictions, each with a consecutive five-year firearm enhancement. He also was sentenced to five years at hard labor for illegal possession of stolen firearms, to be served concurrently with the robbery sentences.

On March 15, 2022, Johnson and a juvenile co-defendant met with the two victims at an apartment in the 8900 block of Youree Drive. Investigators say Johnson was in the back seat of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims when he pulled out an AR-style firearm and demanded that the victims give him their valuables. He took a gold necklace from one victim while armed with the weapon.

After getting out of the vehicle, the minor co-defendant shot into the windshield and caused minor injuries to one of the victims. The previous month, Johnson was found roaming the same area with a .40 caliber firearm and an AR-style pistol concealed on his person. The .40 caliber firearm had been reported as stolen.

MORE CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.