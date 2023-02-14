Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport teen sentenced to 17 years for armed robbery

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nineteen-year-old Fabian Johnson II pleaded guilty as charged to armed robbery and weapons charges on Feb. 13.

Each charge has an enhancement for use of a firearm in the commission of the crime, and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Johnson is to spend the next 17 years in prison. The guilty pleas occurred just before potential jurors were to be questioned for his trial.

Johnson was sentenced to 12 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on both the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery convictions, each with a consecutive five-year firearm enhancement. He also was sentenced to five years at hard labor for illegal possession of stolen firearms, to be served concurrently with the robbery sentences.

On March 15, 2022, Johnson and a juvenile co-defendant met with the two victims at an apartment in the 8900 block of Youree Drive. Investigators say Johnson was in the back seat of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims when he pulled out an AR-style firearm and demanded that the victims give him their valuables. He took a gold necklace from one victim while armed with the weapon.

After getting out of the vehicle, the minor co-defendant shot into the windshield and caused minor injuries to one of the victims. The previous month, Johnson was found roaming the same area with a .40 caliber firearm and an AR-style pistol concealed on his person. The .40 caliber firearm had been reported as stolen.

MORE CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
(Source: WALB)
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Brandon Salley, 22
Bossier man given more than $2.5M bond on child sex crimes
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
Victim killed on West College Street named

Latest News

Ashdown man sentenced to 30 years for production of child porn
Terry D. Miller
Man wanted in connection to domestic violence shooting
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
Walter O. Bigby Carriageway includes construction of 2 more roundabouts
Walter O. Bigby Carriageway expected to be completed by spring 2024