Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than getting revenge on your ex?
That’s the message a sheriff’s department in Florida is sending this holiday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.
In a tweet, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Have an ex-Valentine?! Know they have outstanding warrants?! This Valentine’s Day contact #teamhcso with their information and we’ll take care of the rest.”
The sheriff’s office finished the tweet by saying, “Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO.”
The “promotion” has no expiration date and “applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!”
You can call the sheriff’s office to turn in your ex-Valentine at 813-247-8200.
