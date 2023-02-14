Robinson Film Center turns 15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For the past 15 years, Robinson Film Center in Shreveport has catered to the community through the art of film.

“We have themed it 15 Candles, which is a riff on the ‘80s classic ‘16 Candles.’ For us, it’s really a chance for us to reflect on our legacy here in Shreveport, Louisiana,” RFC Executive Director Wendell Riley said.

The RFC’s mission is to educate, engage and inspire people through the medium of film, he said. The center is known for things like creating a space for independent films in Shreveport to supporting Film Prize and hosting programs for youths.

“A lot of times, people in this region did not have access to independent films and a lot of foreign films; and that’s where RFC came in,” Riley said. “We were built to provide this community with film literacy in a way that supplemented the type of films you see at the cineplexes.

“We have seen young filmmakers sort of grow up and mature. And now they’re working here in town on films when we bring them in but also on Netflix series all around the world and Amazon series and Hulu series, you name it,” he continued.

Riley said he has plans for the next 15 years.

“What we are focused on in particular is really growing our audience and making sure that we bring more diverse audiences into Robinson Film Center. I think one of the opportunities we have in this region is to broaden our reach and help build our community through the discourse we can have over films.”

RFC will have a big celebration during its Robbys Awards in June, he added.

