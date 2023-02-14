Ask the Doctor
Rainy & windy on this Valentine’s Day

By Matt Jones
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and Happy Valentine’s Day! Waking up to rain moving into our Texas & Oklahoma counties as a cold front quickly approaches from the west. It’s also a much warmer start with most places already in the mid to upper 50s.

As we head through the day, showers and storms will continue to spread from west to east across the region along the cold front but this rain should be out of here by mid to late afternoon with even some sun returning later in the day.

It will also be very windy across the ArkLaTex with a south wind gusting up to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will be warm despite the rain with highs generally in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, another cold front and low pressure system will be developing to our west with very warm and humid air spreading northward from the Gulf of Mexico. This will set the stage for severe weather by late afternoon and then this threat will continue through Wednesday night. All modes of severe weather will be possible including large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Stay weather aware through the day!

Behind this front, much cooler and drier air will arrive with highs Thursday only around 60 and by Friday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 50s. Overnight temperatures will plunge below freezing as we kick off the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it starts cool Saturday but another warming trend begins Sunday with highs pushing into the low 70s.

Even warmer air will arrive by early next week with low 80s looking increasingly likely by next Monday and Tuesday!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

