Rain to taper off today; Tracking strong to severe storms tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Valentine’s Day! It’s been a wet start to the day, but we expect that rain to end before the day is over. Windy conditions will remain throughout the rest of the day, with gusts nearing 40 miles per hour at times. Highs today will reach the low-70s and eventually the sun will come out but the farther east you are the less likely to see prolonged sunlight before sunset. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with increasing cloud cover overnight.

Tomorrow we are tracking the potential for some strong to severe storms in the ArkLaTex. The entire region is under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5), with all possible hazards tomorrow. The timing of this event is suspect, with the expectation of possible severe storms lasting from tomorrow afternoon through the overnight hours into Thursday morning. Temperatures will not work for us with highs rising to the mid and upper-70s by the afternoon. Southerly wind and a warm front will bring plenty of moisture to the ArkLaTex.

Thursday and Friday will see cooler temperatures thanks to the cold front that will have passed through by then. Cooler temperatures remain through Saturday. Sunday we begin seeing rising temperatures with temperatures near 80 degrees being possible come Monday!

