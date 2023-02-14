Police warn parents about THC gummies packaged like candy after arrest in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - One person was arrested following a routine traffic stop Monday morning (Feb. 13) after a search of his vehicle.

The bags of gummies officers reportedly found in the car appear to be items found on a candy isle in the store, but that’s not the case. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), the packages are filled with around 2 pounds of gummies laced with THC, a substance found in cannabis.

Police say it’s an automatic felony to possess these type of items. Now they’re warning parents and children to be careful when purchasing packaged candy.

“It is pretty common for kids, especially in early teens, to start experimenting. And a lot of times, the gateway drug or step-up drug is THC or marijuana. This is not something you are going to buy at a candy isle at a store,” said Johnathan Price with TTPD.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Kareem Carothers of Houston, Texas, in connection with this case.

Police are warning parents about THC-laced gummies packaged to look like candy. (KSLA)

