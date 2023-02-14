Overton Brooks hosting Valentine’s Day events for veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During this Valentine season, the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is making sure veterans feel the love.

The center has a whole week of festivities planned to celebrate our American heroes. Public Affairs Specialist Jennifer Kirsop and Voluntary Specialist Esther Combs joined KSLA on Feb. 14 to discuss their plans.

They say students from area schools make valentines for the veterans and special visitors visit throughout the week. They have cooking demonstrations to teach everyone how to make healthy meals, and cardiologists share tips to keep a healthy heart.

There will be a Sweet Heart Lunch on Valentine’s Day, where veterans can invite a guest to enjoy a yummy spread. This is all made possible through donations.

If you would like to participate in any of the events, call (318) 221-8411.

