Operation Love Drop provides baskets to seniors and those with special needs on Valentine’s Day

By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Special effort was shown in Texarkana on Tuesday to bring cheer to some on Valentine’s Day.

“The community came together and made it happen,” said Vickie Lacy, program organizer.

Operation Love Drop was a joint effort by the City of Texarkana, Ark., and a local church. The goal was to provide 100 valentine baskets to the elderly and those with special needs. Lacy said they far exceeded their goal and actually distributed 131 baskets.

Operation Love Drop
Operation Love Drop(KSLA)

On Tuesday afternoon, volunteers — including Texarkana, Ark., police officers — loaded up and began delivering the baskets. Although the baskets had some Valentine’s Day treats, Lacy said providing the residents with necessary personal hygiene products was of most concern.

Two baskets were delivered to 84-year-old Sarah Chapman and her adult son, who has special needs.

“Someone do care about the older people,” Chapman said. “That’s a problem today; we are thrown away. But somebody do think about us, and that is a blessing from God.”

Also on the delivery route for the day was 92-year-old Mamie Morehead. “It’s wonderful. I have never had anything like this in my life. Ninety-two years old and getting a valentine present,” she said.

“I think it is really cool I got to team up with Miss Rose and put a smile on that lady’s face,” said Les Munn, with the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department. “She was smiling from the time we got her out the car to the time we sit her down on the chair, and she left us with a thank you gift also. That was really cool.”

Organizers of Operation Love Drop said they plan to make this effort an annual event and would like to reach more residents in the future.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

