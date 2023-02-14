MISSING: Bossier Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding missing man

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Detectives say Eric Allen Smith, 50, of Bossier City, who lives in the 3200 block of McGregor Street, was last seen Feb. 7. Officials say his mother had just dropped him off at a house on Forest Grove Lane in Haughton.

Smith is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has hazel eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Anyone who may have seen Smith should call 318-965-3418 or 318-965-2203.

