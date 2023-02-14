Ask the Doctor
MISSING: Bossier Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding missing man

Eric Allen Smith, 50
Eric Allen Smith, 50
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Detectives say Eric Allen Smith, 50, of Bossier City, who lives in the 3200 block of McGregor Street, was last seen Feb. 7. Officials say his mother had just dropped him off at a house on Forest Grove Lane in Haughton.

Smith is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has hazel eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Anyone who may have seen Smith should call 318-965-3418 or 318-965-2203.

