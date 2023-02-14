Man wanted in connection to domestic violence shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting.

On Jan. 23, detectives were contacted about ongoing reports of domestic abuse at a home on Darien Street. The victim reported that the suspect threatened her with a gun and then shot her.

Detectives then obtained arrest warrants for Terry D. Miller. He is wanted for one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

If you have information his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300, or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

