Man wanted in connection to domestic violence shooting

Terry D. Miller
Terry D. Miller(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting.

On Jan. 23, detectives were contacted about ongoing reports of domestic abuse at a home on Darien Street. The victim reported that the suspect threatened her with a gun and then shot her.

Detectives then obtained arrest warrants for Terry D. Miller. He is wanted for one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

If you have information his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300, or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

